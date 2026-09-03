Here’s What’s Leaving HIDIVE in September 2026

The Fall 2026 anime season is only a month away, and it’s going to be another exciting quarter for fans. With the return of major shows such as Black Clover and The Apothecary Diaries, the schedule is already packed, and more will be announced at a later date. However, most of the new anime will be landing on Crunchyroll just like every other season. On the other hand, platforms such as Netflix, HIDIVE, and Hulu often expand their library almost every month. Now that September 2026 is already here, the official website of HIDIVE dropped a new schedule, and it’s way more disappointing than previous months.

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The schedule includes the anime being added and leaving the platform this month. However, the new additions are simply the subbed and dubbed episodes of the ongoing series, such as The World Is Dancing, HELL MODE, and more. Not only that, but the platform is also losing quite a few anime series this month.

HIDIVE Reveals The List of Anime Series Leaving The Platform in September 2026

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According to the official website, the anime listed below will leave the platform by the end of the month.

Busou Shinki

Kandagawa Jet Girls (TV and OVA)

Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions! (Season 1 TV and OVA)

Lupin the 3rd – Part 5

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU (Season 1)

Outburst Dreamer Boys

To Love Ru Darkness (Season 1)

While Busou Shinki is leaving the platform on September 30th, the rest will be removed the next day. The latest update is especially disappointing considering most of them were only available in HIDIVE, which is why after the removal, fans won’t be able to stream them legally anywhere else. While HIDIVE never officially reveals the reason behind such removals, they usually happen due to licensing issues.

The platform usually gets the streaming rights for a set period of time, which is why these series must be removed if the license isn’t renewed. While it’s not uncommon for any streaming platform to bring back a removed series, it depends on the demand. All of these series mentioned in the list are incredibly underrated, with barely enough viewers watching them.

This isn’t specific to HIDIVE, but even Crunchyroll and Netflix follow the same method and remove those series that aren’t worth renewing so they wouldn’t incur losses. Every month, HIDIVE confirms a list of anime leaving the platform, and rarely do any of them come back to the platform. This includes the beloved romantic comedy Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-kun, which also isn’t streaming anywhere else after being removed in August. On the bright side, all these series are only being removed by the end of the month, so it’s still not too late to watch them now.