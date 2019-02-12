‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Begins Tournament of Power, First Elimination Revealed

Dragon Ball Super‘s English Dub has officially entered the Tournament of Power Arc – the biggest event in the entire series! After having to hear about all the monumental events of the ToP from those who watched the Dragon Ball Super Japanese or English Sub series, now the English Dub viewers are getting to experience the event for themselves – and this first episode of the tournament’s battle royal did not disappoint!

The episode, “Survive! The “Tournament of Power” Begins at Last!” sees Goku and the rest of his Universe 7 team (Vegeta, Freeza, Gohan, Piccolo, Master Roshi, Tien, Krillin, Androids 17 and 18) arrive in the Null Realm, where the Tournament of Power is being held. The Universe 7 fighters come face-to-face with the teams from the competing universes (2, 3, 4, 6, 9, 10, 11), and it’s a frosty reception, to say the least. After the Grand Minister goes over Grand Zenos’ rules for the ToP one last time, the battle begins!

Universe 7 spent a lot of preceding episodes planning out a strategy to help them overcome the strict rules of the ToP (no killing, no flight, ring-out pushes or KO’s only, and a free-for-all structure), but all of those plans get thrown right out the window, when Goku runs off to face what he thinks is the strongest fighter on the battlefield (Universe 11’s Top), only to find out that the free-for-all format will keep plenty of other combatants between him and his target.

The battle plays out with some clear aggressors (Universe 11, Universe 9) taking the lead, while other teams (Universe 3, Universe 10) find their strategies to be woefully inept in face of the fighters that they’re up against. In all the chaos, it doesn’t take long to find out who the first elimination is, and that (dis)honor belongs to…

Universe 10, and their fighter Rylibeu!

Rylibeu is a pretty alien humanoid/butterfly hybrid. Her ethereal fairy-like qualities may be nice to look at, but they are utterly useless against the wild power of Universe 9’s wolfman fighter Basil, who sends Rylibeu flying from one of the energy attacks generated by his powerful legs. Rylibeu’s elimination serves as a test, revealing that fighters knocked out of the ToP ring materialize back in their team’s section of the spectator stands, forced to watch their universe fight for survival, without being able to do anything more about it.

Rylibeu isn’t the only fighter disgraced early on: strongman Nink of Universe 4 nearly drags Goku from the ring in an act of self-sacrifice – luckily Goku’s Super Saiyan Blue transformation keeps him in the ring!

The Tournament of Power will heat up in Dragon Ball Super‘s next episode – and the next elimination is anyone’s guess!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out now. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

