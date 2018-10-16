‘Dragon Ball Super’ Explains Trunks, Goten’s Tournament Exclusion

Dragon Ball Super is gearing up for the Tournament of Power on the English dub of the series, and Goku has to put together ten fighters to represent Universe 7 in the coming battle royal.

But Goten and Trunks, two of the most powerful fighters, aren’t a part of the team. The latest episode reveals that it’s because Goten and Trunks are simply too young and naive.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As Goku and Gohan strategize over who they should include on their team, their scope is limited to Earth because two days is not enough time to scope out the universe to see which powerful fighters are out there. As for their choices, Goten and Trunks are suggested but immediately get stricken from the running.

Goku argues that since the Tournament of Power will be more about strength, they’ll need strategy in order to win. Since the teams have to knock opponents off of the stage to win, Goku’s afraid the two of them would be too straight forward and deceived by someone more mischievous.

This is definitely a shame for those who were hoping to see Goten and Trunks in action, as they haven’t done much throughout the series. It looks like it’s going to be a while before Goten and Trunks brawl again, and that’s probably for the best as the Tournament of Power will put the ten fighters of Universe 7 against 70 other fighters at the same time. It’s not a place kids should be, Super Saiyan or otherwise.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll. The manga currently can be read for free thanks to Viz Media.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 65 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 65 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the climax of the “Future Trunks” arc. The series is also currently airing reruns weeknights on Adult Swim.