‘Dragon Ball Super’ Art Imagines Ultra Instinct Gohan’s Look

If you don’t know what Ultra Instinct is, it is about time you brushed up on your Dragon Ball lore. This year, Toei Animation may have put Dragon Ball Super to an end, but the TV series wrapped with some big debuts. Not only did Goku go head-to-head with his strongest opponent yet, but the Saiyan also shared a new form with the world.

And, as expected, new fan-art is imagining how Gohan would look if he were to tap into Ultra Instinct.

Over on Reddit, a recent post gave fans a taste at what Gohan might look like using the power-up. The art, which can be seen below, shows Gohan sans shirt and with a fair bit of blood dripping down his face. The muscular Saiyan is seen staring out of the frame with narrowed eyes, a fact that makes his silvery irises sobering. That look combined with his white hair makes Gohan come off as terrifying as Dragon Ball Z made the hero out to be.

That is, if you can ignore his bigger forehead for a hot moment.

Of course, this artwork is little more than a what-if for the franchise, but fans have long wondered if Gohan could use Ultra Instinct. The fighter may not be in peak form when Dragon Ball Super begins, but he’s got potential. Back in Dragon Ball Z, Goku believed his son could surpass him if given the impetus, so it is entirely possible that Gohan has what it takes to go Ultra Instinct. The form may take time for the hero to achieve, but there is nothing physically holding Gohan back from the state. It comes down to whether or not the hero can turn off his busy brain long enough to tap into the instinct-driven form.

Do you think Gohan will ever get to the point where he can use this form? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

