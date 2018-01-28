Sean Schemmel Is Ready To Film ‘Dragon Ball Super’s Most Famous Kamehameha

Dragon Ball Super has been no stranger to big moments in the franchise, and that’s doubled ever since the Tournament of Power began. One fight during the tournament in particular led to one of the coolest Kamehameha Waves in the entire series.

So cool, in fact, that the voice actor for Goku‘s English dub, Sean Schemmel, can’t wait to take it on himself.

During an AMA on Reddit with Schemmel, one fan asked what episode of Dragon Ball Super he was most excited to record and Schemmel responded with “Riding the Kamehameha ultra instinct.”

Fans of the series remember this moment from the Tournament of Power for many reasons. First, it was the second time Goku reached the Ultra Instinct state during the Tournament (the first being in the fight against Jiren). And second, it was in a fight with the fan-favorite Saiyan fusion from Universe 6 Kefla.

On top of being well animated, this moment definitely impressed fans for its storyboarding so it’s no wonder Schemmel is as impressed for the scene as well. Schemmel just debuted his take on Goku Black, another one fans were waiting to hear in English, and his work definitely did not disappoint so this moment won’t be let down either.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 39 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, Crunchyroll’s VRV service, and available to purchase on Amazon Video. The 39 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, and the most recently ended “Universe 6” arc.

Funimation has previously announced the rest of the series will soon be available on the service as well. Releasing in 13 episode batches two weeks after the last episode airs on Cartoon Network, fans of Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub without a cable connection will soon have a way to experience the series.

There is currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.