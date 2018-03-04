Watch: Goku Unlocks New Ultra Instinct Transformation on ‘Dragon Ball Super’

If there is one thing fans of Dragon Ball love, it is a good transformation. Over the years, the series has unleashed its fair share of power-ups, but few have been as hyped as Goku’s most recent state. Last October, the world got its first taste of the Ultra Instinct form, and Dragon Ball Super served the transformation in full just not.

Over in Japan, the latest episode of Dragon Ball Super went live after a one-week hiatus. The hyped episode follows Goku as the Saiyan stepped up to Jiren after the Pride Trooper defeated Vegeta in a one-on-one battle. The Saiyan began the fight using his incomplete Ultra Instinct form, but the state was not powerful enough to phase Jiren. However, Goku managed to surpass his limits once more to become a bonafide beast by the episode’s end.

Seriously, just what the clip above… You’ll see why no one should ever mess with Universe 7.

After fighting Jiren in his incomplete form, Goku finds himself struggling against the Universe 11 warrior. Jiren seems to have an unlimited store of energy at his command, and Ultra Instinct is not able to compensate for the gap between Goku and his opponent. It is only when Jiren throws an array of desperate energy blasts at Goku does his latest power-up evolve. Fans can watch as Goku is shrouded in an intense wave of energy which rolls off the man in waves. The blurry form allows the Saiyan to land some intense attacks on Jiren, leaving the Tournament of Power’s audience to watch in awe. And, during the episode’s very last shot, fans are finally give their close-up look at Perfect Ultra Instinct in all its silvery glory.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku’s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.

