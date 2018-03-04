New ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Stills Tease Ultra Instinct Goku’s Struggle

Dragon Ball Super is set to debut Episode 129 of the series now that it has returned from its one-week break, and fans are super excited to see Goku and Jiren’s final showdown.

Whether or not the fight comes to an end this episode, there does seem to be a struggle for Goku’s Ultra Instinct state which definitely sparks a new level of power soon after.

Fans have been especially anxious for Episode 129 as the series is set to debut Goku‘s final transformation in the series, a mastered Ultra Instinct, and get into the final phase of Goku and Jiren’s rematch. Episode 129 is titled “Transcending the Limit! Mastering the Ultra Instinct!!” and has teased a new level of power for Goku.

The Weekly Shonen Jump preview for the episode teases this further with, “The Tournament of Power turns into a 1-on-1 fight between Goku and Jiren! The cornered Goku unconsciously unleashes his dormant power, rapidly increasing his battle power! He draws near to the ultimate fighting form, Ultra Instinct!”



The new stills here already tease a much more intense bout than the two have had in the past. Not only does Ultra Instinct have a more detailed aura this time around, it seems that the fight with Jiren is bringing on a struggle for Ultra Instinct Goku and evidenced by Vegeta and Krillin’s shocked reactions.

But the main draw of these preview images is, of course, the debut of Goku’s mastered Ultra Instinct state. Mastery of the state gives him silver hair, and it seems the aura has also calmed down considerably from the other times fans have seen the state.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.

Ready for Goku and Jiren’s showdown? Tell us about it in the comments!