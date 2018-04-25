‘Dragon Ball’ to Release Stunning Ultra Instinct Goku Figure

As Dragon Ball Super fans still try to process that epic finale ot the show and its “Tournament of Power” arc, the franchise is just starting to really push into the marketing and merchandising of Super‘s latter story arc and developments. Of the new wave of merch headed to store shelves, few are as impressive as this new figurine, which depicts Goku in his Ultra Instinct form:

The Super Warriors Special pic.twitter.com/ojcPC54qzX — GovetaXV @NextMonthVJump (@GovetaXV) April 24, 2018



The basic staples are there: Goku‘s silver eyes and hair from his ultra instinct form are there and the hair, in particular, is perfectly set to look wild, while in fact being immaculately molded. The figurine gets into even mean more sharp detail when it comes to the clothing: the torn-off shirt and ripped pants are a perfect testament to the kind of state Goku was in, when he finally achieved the Mastered form of Ultra Instinct.

Indeed, for fans who were blown away by Dragon Ball Super‘s final episodes, this figurine perfectly captures and preserves the animation that we saw in Dragon Ball Super’s penultimate episode, where Goku finally got to battle Jiren on a level playing field, with his Ultra Instinct might on full display. If you are a true fan, or just a passionate collector, you may have to consider this one for “must-have” status, fo sho!

At the end of Dragon Ball Super, it was revealed that Goku can no longer achieve Ultra Instinct. He explained to Vegeta that without Jiren pushing him so far past his limits, he simply doesn’t have the necessary motivation to reach the divine state of power. With the future of the anime series and events of the upcoming Dragon Ball Super movie still such big unknowns, there’s no telling if / when we’ll see Ultra Instinct Goku again. This piece of memorabilia may be our only monument to it for quite some time.

If that figurine isn’t to your liking, there will also be an Ultra Instinct Goku Pop figure also coming!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll. The Dragon Ball Super Movie will be released in December.