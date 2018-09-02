‘Dragon Ball Super’ Announces Universe 9’s English Dub Cast

Now that Dragon Ball Super’s English dub has officially begun the Universe Survival arc, with the official announcement of the Tournament of Power, fans are going to be introduced to many new characters pretty quickly.

Funimation has confirmed the English dub voice cast additions for an upcoming batch of new characters from Universe 9 appearing September 8, one of the universes facing off against Goku and the others in the upcoming tournament.

Videos by ComicBook.com

🔥🔥 Look who’s joining the roster in this weekend’s dub episode of #DBSuper! Catch these new characters and voices on #Toonami, Saturday at 10:30p ET! pic.twitter.com/l7knBA19Gg — Funimation (@FUNimation) August 30, 2018

These new cast members will portray various characters from one of the alternate universes, Universe 9, as they get ready to face off against Universe 7 in a sort of introductory match between the two before the big Tournament of Power.

The new cast additions include Greg Dulcie as Universe 9’s God of Destruction Sidra, Derick Snow as Universe 9’s Supreme Kai, Ro, Jeff Plunk as Basil, Chris Guerrero as Lavender, and Marcus Stimac as Bergamo. Without giving away too much, fans are going to see quite a bit of these characters. In fact, one of Universe 9’s fighters can be seen in the new opening theme too.

Fans were treated to another English dub cast announcement recently as the English dub voices for Universe 6’s Kale and Caulifla were revealed for Kefla’s upcoming appearance in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2′s DLC. Fans are currently split about the debut, but fans will have more time to soak in the performances in the future before they make a final decision. It’s the same with Universe 9’s English dub cast, as well.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the “Future Trunks” arc.