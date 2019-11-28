Dragon Ball Super Star Teases Mysterious Toei Animation Meeting

Today, millions of people are gathering together to celebrate the thing they’re most thankful for. Thanksgiving is a day where loved ones can be open things whether they are good or bad. For anime lovers, you can bet they’ll share a little something about their favorite series of 2019 over turkey, but they better keep up with the news.

After all, the voice actor of Vegeta just caught the whole fandom by surprise. The Japanese star took to Twitter not long ago and teased fans a little something about Dragon Ball Super.

A few hours ago, Ryo Horikawa took to social media to update fans on a recent meeting he took part in. “I just had a meeting with Toei Animation,” the actor wrote. “I can’t tell you what about!”

Of course, Dragon Ball fans went into high alert mode after the tweet went live. Many began to wonder if the meeting was about a future anime, but some were unsure if it would be for Dragon Ball. However, Horikawa seemed to hint at the meeting’s roots.

And how did he do that? Well, it all came down to some hashtags. The actor included the Japanese hashtags for voice actor, Toei Animation, and Dragon Ball. Clearly, it seems Horikawa is trying to drum up conversation, and he has certainly succeeded. Fans from all over the world are flooding Horikawa with questions about the vague tweet, but it seems they will have to wait a bit longer to learn what the message is all about.

