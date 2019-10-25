Dragon Ball Artwork Imagines One Beefy Vegeta x Broly Fusion

Dragon Ball Super brought Broly back in a big way, which resulted in the most successful Dragon Ball movie of all time (Dragon Ball Super: Broly). Ever since then, Dragon Ball fans have been wondering what Broly’s future in the Dragon Ball Super series will be – and some fans have gone so far as to sketch those possibilities out! Today we have one piece of Dragon Ball fan artwork to share – one where the artist imagines what could happen if Vegeta and Broly ever had to set aside their differences and fuse together into one beefy, arrogant, super warrior!

Check out this artwork of Vegeta and Broly’s fusion – whether you call him “Vroly” or “Brogeta” is up to you:

It’s safe to say from the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly that Vegeta and Broly haven’t started off on the best foot. Vegeta was pretty merciless in his initial thrashing of Broly – that is, until the savage Saiyan manifested his beserker rage power and beat Vegeta senseless. Ultimately it took Goku and Vegeta’s Fusion Dance form, Gogeta, to stop Broly – and there’s still a fair amount of fan controversy over the fact that Gogeta nearly blew Broly away (if not for a last minute save by Broly’s friends and a Dragon Ball wish). In the fan debates that have followed, most people seem to agree: it was the Vegeta half of Gogeta that tried to kill Broly, rather than the Goku half (as Goku later aids Broly in his relocation to Planet Vampa). That – plus the volatile history between Vegeta and Broly’s families – would make it very hard for the two Saiyan characters to ever settle down long enough to achieve a perfect Fusion Dance pose.

Still, in an era where Dragon Ball fan-service is at an all-time high, nothing sees impossible anymore, and based on where various Dragon Ball Super storylines seem to be headed (Cell?), Vegeta and Broly could conceivably need to team-up soon.

