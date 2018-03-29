‘Dragon Ball Super’ Finale Sees Vegeta Keep A Big Promise

If there is one thing Vegeta can be counted on for, it is his pride. The Saiyan is never too busy to talk about the merits of pride, and Vegeta is always hellbent on keeping his word. So, fans can imagine how badly the fighter took things when the Tournament of Power threatened to null a promise he made, but Vegeta had no need to worry after all.

As fans saw, Dragon Ball Super made sure Vegeta kept his word to Cabba. So, you have been warned! Spoilers below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Last weekend, the anime went live with its finale, and the episode brought the tournament to an end. Goku teamed up with Freeza and Android 17 to keep Universe 7 safe. The trio did wind up knocking Jiren from the event, leaving Android 17 to make a wish on the Super Dragon Balls since he nabbed the event’s MVP title. And it was through the fighter that Vegeta kept his word to Cabba.

Inspired by Goku, Android 17 wished for all the universes erased to be returned. The wish brought Cabba and the whole of Universe 6 back to life, and the younger Saiyan was shown thanking Vegeta for his revival.

“You kept your promise, Master,” Cabba admitted tearfully after being resurrected

While Vegeta may not have made the wish himself, but the finale still ensured his word was kept. Fans will remember that the hero told Cabba he would make sure the boy lived even if Universe 6 was erased. After rescuing Cabba during the tournament, Vegeta said the boy needed to dig deeper to uphold his Saiyan pride. The conversation ended with Vegeta promising to revive Cabba once he won the whole event, and the younger boy promised to do the same should he win. Of course, Cabba’s statement irked Vegeta, but the pair parted with the knowledge that they had each others’ back. So, fans can only imagine how Cabba will react when he sees his teacher next. After all, how does one thank another for bringing them and their entire universe back to life?

Did you connect Cabba’s words to Vegeta’s important promise? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!