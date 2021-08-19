Dragon Ball Super: Vegeta and Goku’s New Powers Share An Interesting Name Connection

✖

The latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super answered a lot of questions about the Prince of the Saiyans' brand new transformation, dubbed Ultra Ego, and with these revelations, we now know that Vegeta's brand new power holds several things in common with Son Goku's Ultra Instinct. With Vegeta learning this new transformation while training beneath the god of destruction Beerus, it seems that even with this brand new skill set, the Saiyan Prince might not be able to take down Granolah, who is still flying high from the boost he received from his planet's Dragon Balls.

Goku managed to tap into the power of Ultra Instinct by essentially clearing his mind during fights, allowing his body to take over and fight on Instinct, not only changing his hair color to silver and giving him more energy but also having him move in a way wherein he is darting through attacks subconsciously. As Vegeta explains while talking with Granolah during their fight, the Prince of the Saiyans finds himself relying on his ego for his power, with the two Saiyans relying on their personality traits in order to ascend:

(Photo: Shueisha)

Granolah: "So this isn't like your ally's power-up that makes his body avoid danger?"

Vegeta: "You speak of Kakarot's Ultra Instinct? Don't you dare compare his pathetic technique to my own. Kakarot's body may have a mind of its own, but I'm all ego. In fact, go ahead and call this Ultra Ego."

Vegeta's brand new transformation doesn't have him automatically dodging attacks, but rather, brings him closer to the power and aesthetic of the gods of destruction, with one point in the battle, the Z Fighter unleashes an attack that uses the energy known as Hakai in a bid to eliminate Granolah. While Vegeta doesn't look like he is going to win this battle, he's taken a giant leap forward in being able to bridge the gap in power between himself and Son Goku.

Many fans have theorized over the years that Vegeta is on a course to becoming a God of Destruction himself, perhaps one day taking the mantle directly from Beerus, and Ultra Ego certainly lends credence to that argument when it comes to his new power and his new more terrifying look.

Which do you prefer between Ultra Ego and Ultra Instinct?