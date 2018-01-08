Dragon Ball Super: Did You Catch Vegeta v Jiren’s Cell Easter Egg

Dragon Ball Super just gave Vegeta a chance to shine, but the Saiyan failed to walk away from his fight victorious. During his clash with Jiren, Vegeta got crushed by the Pride Trooper, but the hero did put up one hell of a fight before he went out. And, as Dragon Ball Z fans noticed, Vegeta used some of the tactics he once put against Cell.

If you will recall, Vegeta and Cell had a showdown in Dragon Ball Z which ended poorly for the Saiyan. The baddie gave Vegeta a beatdown when the Saiyan stepped to him, but Vegeta did have his moments during the fight. The hero managed to blast off Cell’s arm with an attack, and that is exactly what Vegeta tried to do to Jiren this weekend.

Yes, Vegeta whipped out his Final Flash as a last-ditch effort against Jiren. The Saiyan began to power up his attack after Jiren insulted his Saiyan pride, and Vegeta went the extra mile to make sure Jiren took the blast. Just like Vegeta did to Cell way back, the Saiyan taunted Jiren to take the Final Flash head-on. The exaggerated barbs pushed Jiren to brace for Vegeta’s attack, but the ordeal ended differently with him as it did with Cell.

When Cell took the Final Flash, Vegeta managed to do some serious damage to the fighter. The Saiyan wound up blowing off Cell’s arm, and the villain had to take a moment to regenerate the limb. However, Jiren was not phased in the least by Vegeta. The Universe 11 fighter simply told Vegeta the attack was strong but it didn’t even scratch him. In the end, the antagonist was able to knock Vegeta into a crater with a solid KO, and fans were left to wonder how much stronger Jiren is than his Dragon Ball Z predecessors.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

