‘Dragon Ball’ Animator Shares New Vegeta and Jiren Artwork

Dragon Ball Super came back last weekend with a brand-new episode, but fans aren’t ready to get over the release just yet. The fiery comeback saw Vegeta and Jiren fight one-on-one for the first time, and the battle just got a very special shoutout on Twitter.

Taking to social media, one of Dragon Ball Super‘s favorite animators posted artwork of the two fighters. Yuya Takahashi shared two simple sketches he did of Vegeta and Jiren as a way to amp fans for the duo’s epic clash.

As you can see below, the sketches aren’t quite as ornate as what Takahashi does with his animation reels. To the left, Vegeta can be seen sketched with simple line art that emphasizes his buff chest. As for Jiren, the Pride Trooper looks rather serious with his slanted eyes and pursed lips.

Rather than coloring the fighters in, Takahashi opted to do something easier. The animator scribbled blue all over Vegeta while Jiren was given a red treatment.

For those of you unfamiliar with Takahashi, you should know the man is a favorite of the fandom. He made his debut with Dragon Ball when he worked on the films Battle of Gods and Resurrection of ‘F’. Takahashi turned his attention to Dragon Ball Super after the movies debuted, and he did his first animation supervisor gig on episode 114 before returning to oversee 122 this weekend.

