Is Dragon Ball Super Really Teasing Vegeta’s Instant Transmission Training?

Dragon Ball Super‘s current manga story arc, “Galactic Patrol Prisoner,” is moving into what seems to be its climatic act, and the latest installment set the stage for that finale in a big way. Dragon Ball Super chapter 51 sees evil sorcerer Moro setting up shop across the universe, using his gang of escaped convicts to scout planets they can loot, in exchange for leading Moro to abundant sources of life energy to consume.

Moro’s reign of terror continues for weeks on end totally unchecked, due to the fact that Goku and Galactic Patrol can neither pinpoint Moro’s location, or come up with a viable strategy for actually stopping the villain, who has steadily been transforming into a more powerful form. However, while Goku and the Galactic Patrol are stuck planning, Vegeta is putting a plan into action!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Having split from Goku, Vegeta takes his own Galactic Patrol vessel and embarks for the Planet Yardrat. That world is famous in Dragon Ball due to its inhabitants being exclusive users of unique techniques like Goku’s Instant Transmission, which has led Dragon Ball fans to the assumption that Vegeta is finally getting his own teleportation abilities. However, a conflicting school of thought states that Vegeta’s agenda on Yardrat will involve much more than just copying what Goku has done – so is Dragon Ball really teasing the debut of Vegeta’s Instant Transmission like it seems?

In two words: probably not.

Anyone who has followed Dragon Ball from Dragon Ball Z through Dragon Ball Super understands one thing about Vegeta: he does not simply follow in Goku’s shadow. Granted, Goku typically reaches new power-up milestones faster than Vegeta does (Super Saiyan, Super Saiyan Blue, Ultra Instinct), while Vegeta takes longer, but makes significant jumps through his own methods (Super Saiyan 2, Super Saiyan God SS Evolved).

As Dragon Ball Super entered the tournament of power arc, it became a major part of Vegeta’s arc to finally step out in front of Goku, a desire which led to Vegeta’s evolution of Super Saiyan Blue. During the “Galactic Patrol Prisoner” arc, Vegeta has increasingly felt the burn of not being able to step up and do more than Goku – a feeling that reached its breaking point when Vegeta was forced to retreat from Moro, using Goku’s instant transmission as a crutch. Now Vegeta wants to be able to stand on his own without Goku’s aid, and gain the power to defeat Moro and his gang.

So how can Yardrat help? Well, assuming Vegeta isn’t just going there to learn Instant Transmission as a transportation system. The myterious planet hasn’t really been explored in depth since Goku resided there for a year after his first Super Saiyan battle with Freeza on Namek. We know the Yardratians are able to use Instant Transmission – but we also know they have other rare techniques that could be of use. To sum things up, it’s a safe bet that Vegeta will at least learn a way to put Instant Transmission to much more aggressive use than Goku does – possibly as a way to move fast enough to keep Moro from siphoning his Super Saiyan energy. There’s also the possibility that the physically meek Yardratians hold their own in actual combat (whatever that may be).

What your best guess for what Vegeta is going to learn on Yardrat? Let us know in the comments!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings, and is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.