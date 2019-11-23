Dragon Ball Super Shares Cool Volume 11 Cover Art

Dragon Ball Super’s manga is continuing through the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc, and there have been so many significant developments and additions to the lore that fans are even wondering if it should be the next anime film in the franchise. But with the manga moving to space for this grand arc, it’s given the manga freedom to explore some of the wackier visuals that the franchise has often included over the years. This is especially true for each of the covers for its manga volumes, which may or may not tease what’s on the inside depending on the contents of the volume itself.

With the latest volume of the series releasing in Japan including some of the more explorative chapters of the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc, the latest cover (as spotted by @MsDBZbabe on Twitter) has a bit of fun with Goku, Vegeta and the others as they go through space.

The cover for Volume 11 of the series was revealed in the latest issue of Shueisha’s V-Jump magazine, which also included the latest chapter of the series itself. Seeing the characters in the alternate universe setting of “Jaco’s Burger” hearkens back to some of the best Dragon Ball visuals depicting each of the characters having fun in a loose way. It’s not often they get time to relax like this, and it’s always appreciated to see the characters outside of the main canon.

It’s good timing too as Goku, Vegeta, and the other fighters still defending Earth are now in the crosshairs of Planet Eater Moro. After seeing the villain defeat the two of them on Namek in a pretty significant way, now there’s a hope that everyone can train enough in the short time they have until Moro arrives on Earth to eat it.

