Dragon Ball Super: What Happened to Granolah?

Dragon Ball Super might be preparing for its next feature-length film hitting theaters this summer in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, but the manga is continuing to tell the story of the Z-Fighters as they tangle with the criminal organization known as the Heeters. Despite the name of this current arc being "Granolah The Survivor Arc", the titular character has been conspicuously absent from the storyline for the past few installments, leaving us to wonder what role he will play if any before the battle against Gas comes to an end.

In fighting against Gas, Granolah was knocked out as a result of no longer being the strongest being in the universe, handing off the reins to both Goku and Vegeta when it comes to combating the strongest member of the Heeters. With the previous chapter diving into the story of Bardock fighting against the new major villain of the Shonen franchise, Granolah being sidelined in his own arc is a strange decision for the series. Goku and Vegeta currently are fighting alongside one another, both employing their strongest transformations in Ultra Instinct and Ultra Ego respectively, but the last member of the Cerealian race could certainly be a worthy asset in taking down Gas.

Ultimately, time is of the essence for Granolah, with the bounty hunter only having a limited lifespan thanks in part to the "monkey's paw" style wish he made on the Planet Cereal's Dragon Balls. Granolah's fate is still up in the air, though the bounty hunter hasn't been featured in any marketing material for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, leaving many fans to wonder if this current arc which introduced him to the Shonen series might also be his last.

As it stands, Dragon Ball Super has yet to reveal when, or if, the television series will return though there are now plenty of stories for the anime to adapt if it hits the small screen once again. Perhaps we'll learn more this summer following the return of the Red Ribbon Army to movie theaters.

Do you think Granolah will spring back into action before the current arc ends or will Goku and Vegeta be fighting against Gas on their own? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.