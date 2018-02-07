‘Dragon Ball Super’: Where Is Freeza?

Freeza has had his fair share of great moments in Dragon Ball Super‘s Tournament of Power, but he’s been struggling in the latest string of episodes after going toe to toe with the newly crowned God of Destruction Toppo.

After his elimination by Vegeta, four fighters remained standing at the end of the last episode. Universe 11’s Jiren is standing tall against Goku, Vegeta, and Android 17, but fans were curious as to the fate of Freeza at the end of the episode.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When Jiren and Toppo separated Goku and Vegeta, Jiren blasted away Android 17 and Freeza. They were gone for the majority of the episode while Vegeta fought with the God of Detsruction Toppo. Vegeta used an attack he hasn’t used since Dragon Ball Z, and eliminated Toppo. This breaks much of the tournament arena in the process, but Toppo was the only confirmed elimination from the Tournament.

Android 17 appears out of the rubble after the struggle, confirming that he’s still okay after Jiren’s blast, but Freeza had not appeared. But since he hasn’t appeared in the sidelines of the tournament, it is safe to assume that he is still in the tournament.

Him holding back somewhere would be pitch perfect for Freeza, as the character has mainly held back in the Tournament of Power watching Universe 7 eliminate the majority of opponents before interacting with anyone in a major way himself. He also was knocked out an episode before and was unconscious before fighting back against Toppo.

He could have sustained enough damage for Jiren’s blast to knock him unconscious again, but until it’s confirmed in the episode it could all be another one of his ploys to get ahead even as the tournament enters its final four minutes.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.