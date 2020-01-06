Dragon Ball Z Throwback Artwork Imagines Super Saiyan 2 Caulifla

Dragon Ball Super has done a massively successful job of expanding the Dragon Ball universe and mythos into a much bigger playing field than it has been before. That process included introducing new characters, new universes, and new power-ups, while also retconning some classic characters and elements of the franchise, as well. That mix of old and new has inspired an entire wave of Dragon Ball fan art that centers on one theme: taking newer elements of the franchise and giving them retro-style makeovers. Today’s example is artwork of current Dragon Ball Super fan-favorite (female Saiyan Caulifla) who gets depicted in the classic style of Dragon Ball Z!

Check out the Dragon Ball Z version of Caulifla, below!

As you can see, this version of Caulifla would’ve been right at home in the Dragon Ball Z era. In fact, fans of Minoru Maeda and that whole school of Dragon Ball art style seem to love this artwork of Caulifla, to the point that the discussion has already reignited the larger discussion about how Dragon Ball should evolve from this point, going forward.

At the time of writing this, the Dragon Ball Super anime is still on indefinite hiatus. Fans have been waiting more than a year for any kind of news about the series, and that idle time has allowed for a whole lot of fan speculation and hopes to be expressed all over the Internet. Within that discussion is a whole sub-thread about about what the new visual style of the next Dragon Ball anime should be. Thanks to the bold new stylistic vision we got with the Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie (via animation director Naohiro Shintani), Dragon Ball fans are now more enthused then ever about the idea that the next installment of the anime could get a visual boost. It’s been no secret that fans look at Dragon Ball Super as a visually disappointing follow-up to Dragon Ball Z, and they want something fresh.

