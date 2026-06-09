Mobile Suit Gundam Teams Up With Anime Royalty For Its Strangest Crossover

The Gundam universe has seen its fair share of crossovers that pit the classic anime mechs against other anime heavy hitters. The weapons of war have shared space with the likes of Hatsune Miku, Call of Duty, Code Geass, Hello Kitty, and too many others to count. With the Mech franchise recently returning to theaters thanks to the second entry in the Hathaway’s Flash series, The Sorcery of Nymph Circe, the series has been celebrating some major anniversaries as of late. To help once again inject some wild moments into the franchise, Mobile Suit Gundam has released a new anime crossover that many didn’t see coming.

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Sgt. Frog, aka Sgt Keroro, has been a part of the anime industry since it first premiered in the pages of Monthly Shonen Ace all the way back in 1999. Ever since, the series from creator Mine Yoshizaki has received a steady stream of anime television series and feature-length films to focus on this group of alien soldiers who could easily be mistaken for frogs. Later this year, the titular amphibian will receive his next movie, hilariously titled “Sgt. Frog: The New Movie – Now Resurrected and Earth in Immediate Crisis,” which will hit Japanese theaters. Set to land on June 26th, the movie has shared new footage of the protagonists getting a hand from none other than a Gundam while fighting some familiar foes from the Principality of Zeon.

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Gundam x Frog

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If you haven’t heard of the upcoming Sgt. Frog movie, here’s how Bandai Namco describes the return of the amphibious warrior: “Invasion is nothing to them; the Keroro Platoon members live their days in idleness. Then one day, a mysterious group of yokai suddenly appeared in Shibuya!? Furthermore, bizarre and mysterious phenomena began to erupt all over the country. Mysterious symbols are encountered everywhere you go, and the shadow of a “genius inventor” is lurking in the shadows. Alarmed by the arrival of a new invader, the Keroro Platoon rises up, upholding their pride as invaders! Who exactly are the Keronian brothers, Arle and Deruru, who appear there? The strongest enemy in the history of “Sergeant Keroro.” The biggest battles and surprises yet are set to begin this summer!” Unfortunately, the movie has yet to confirm a North American opening, though hopefully the Gundam tie-in helps make it arrive in the West.

While The Sorcery of Nymph Circe might be tough to find in theaters now, weeks after its debut, this is far from the last time we can expect Gundam to release a new film. In fact, a live-action Gundam film is in the works, marking the first time that Hollywood has taken a crack at the franchise. Hot on the heels of the success of live-action adaptations of One Piece and Avatar: The Last Airbender, it will be interesting to see how the mech franchise translates its tale to a Western audience who might not be familiar with the original anime.

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