Dragon Ball Super Fan Art Gives Caulifla a Stunning Dragon Ball Z Redo

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Tournament of Power” arc introduced the female Saiyans of Universe 6, Kale and Caulifla, and they’ve gone on to become quick fan favorites. The two “sworn sisters” have managed to get featured in spinoff projects like the Super Dragon Ball Heroes promo anime, and with the DBS English dub now airing the big Kale/Caulifla fight with Goku, the pair are once again in the spotlight.

Today brings a piece of fan art that highlights Caulifla, taking the spunky Saiyan fighter/gang leader and giving her a Dragon Ball Z-style re-design!

Videos by ComicBook.com

That rendition of Caulifla looks like she could’ve stepped right into the “Android Saga” or “Cell Saga” arcs of Dragon Ball Z‘s third volume. A lot of fans are loving the sketch, as it gets the color scheme and shades of that classic Super Saiyan look just right. The key is in the SSJ hair: with no aura around it, the classic look was this shade of platinum blond, something a lot of fans have been missing in modern iterations of Dragon Ball.

As stated, Caulifla is hot as ever at the moment, now that Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub is introducing her and Kale as well as their fused form, Kefla. The Dragon Ball Super manga also did a good job adding more layers to the two female Saiyans of Universe 6, suggesting that Caulifla’s SSJ form is more powerful than Goku or Vegeta’s — while Kale has been revealed to be the Legendary Super Saiyan, possessing limitless power potential. Ever since they came on the scene, fans have been building up their wishlists of who Caulifla and/or Kale should fight in the Dragon Ball Super universe, with matchups like Kale vs. Broly or Vegito vs. Kefla dominating chat threads everywhere.

Stylistically, Dragon Ball fans are also looking for some kind of change from what the anime has done, with Dragon Ball Super: Broly‘s big redesigns of the characters and world being a major hit with the fandom. If we don’t get that with the next Dragon Ball anime, then something that honors the aesthetic of Dragon Ball Z would also be good, no?

Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete and available to stream on Funimation, VRV and Crunchyroll.