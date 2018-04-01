‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals Zamasu’s Connection To Goku Black

The Future Trunks arc has been slowly piecing together a strange mystery surrounding Future Trunks, a future villainous Goku Black, and Universe 10’s Zamasu. But after revealing himself to be allied with Goku Black in the previous episode, the connection between the two is now more clear.

While it’s still not confirmed, Goku Black and Zamasu are indeed working together in order to create a “utopia” for the gods, but their true connection may lie deeper than that.

When Zamasu appears and says he should be the one to destroy Goku, Goku asks if they’re friends and Zamasu insists that they’re merely partners in order to bring Zamasu’s dream of a universe without mortals to light. Then two also fight in unison as many of Zamasu and Black’s attacks parallel and mirror one another.

Trunks theorizes that they’re not the same person, but there are clues hidden throughout the episode as to Goku Black’s true identity. He talks very much the same as Zamasu, and uses the core of the Kai’s techniques as well.

It’s eerie seeing how well the two fight together, even as they initially bicker with one another over who gets to fight Goku. Zamasu even uses his invincible body to take a direct hit from one of Goku Black’s attacks to defeat Goku and Future Trunks.

The series is teasing a deeper connection between the two, and fans are desperate to find out why the two are fighting together so well or working together in the first place. Good thing the mystery will continue to unfold over the next few episodes.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and it has just released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs.