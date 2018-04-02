‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals Zamasu’s True Motives

Dragon Ball Super‘s Dub series continued the “Future Trunks Saga” this week, offering an action-packed showdown, while at the same time deepening the mystery behind Goku Black, and his connection to Zamasu, the Supreme Kai apprentice who has a dark streak of hate in his heart.

The last few episodes have truly revealed the extent of the threat Goku, Future Trunks and co. are now facing, with Goku Black showing off his powerful Super Saiyan Rosé transformation, while the future version of Zamasu from Future Trunks’ timeline revealed that he’s indestructible. Along with Future Zamasu’s immortality, we also learned what this evil Kai actually wants:

During Goku and Future Trunks’ battle with Goku Black and Future Zamasu, the evil Kai was none too subtle in his pontification on the nature of mortals, stating that he views them as a disease or mistake of creation. The plan he reveals to the Z-Fighter heroes involves him and Goku Black “cleansing” the universe of all mortals, thereby leaving the world fertile for a grand rebirth in the divine image that Zamasu sees as perfection. With Goku Black as his accomplice, Future Zamasu has wiped out the world of Future Trunks’ timeline, with full intent of taking his destructive campaign beyond that one world.

The episode ended with an ominous plot thread that may tease a dire new step in Zamasu’s “Zero Mortals Plan”: in an epilogue scene, present day Zamasu finds his master, Gowasu, watching the God Tube. Gowasu is in fact watching Goku’s final match with Hit in the Tournament of Destruction, which tips Zamasu off to two important developments:

Goku’s Super Saiyan Blue form reveals that a mortal can harness divine energy. Zamasu learns that the Super Dragon Balls exist, and can grant any wish in the universe.

These two developments with present Zamasu may inform how his Future counterpart and Goku Black achieve power like immortality and Super Saiyan Rosé transformations. For more on that mystery, read our full spoiler-filled explanation of the Zamasu / Goku Black connection – or just stay tuned to Dragon Ball Super dub!

The Dragon Ball Super movie will be released in December.