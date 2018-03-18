The Latest ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Episode Is Breaking Streaming Sites

Are you trying to watch the latest episode of Dragon Ball Super? Well, good luck doing that. The episode has finished airing in Japan, and its simulcast is on its way to sites like Crunchyroll. However, the episode’s immense hype has led to one very unfortunate event. You know, because sites like Crunchyroll are being overloaded.

It looks like Goku and the gang are driving too many fans to their nearest streaming stations. Crunchyroll is currently experiencing blackouts due to high traffic as you can see above. The site’s partner VRV is also malfunctioning due to the overload. Right now, both sites are asking users to wait as the reload and let users onto their respective pages.

As you can expect, Crunchyroll has already put out a line to users asking them for patience while they address the issue. You can read the statement the company just released via Twitter below:

“We’re doing our very best so all of you can watch the episode we’ve all been waiting for. We understand your frustration and are fighting hard to get back up to 100%!! As always, we thank you for your feedback and are listening. We’ll keep you updated! Thank you!!!”

This isn’t the first time streaming sites have gone down in the face of Dragon Ball Super’s overwhelming popularity. Last October, episode 110 caused prolonged blackouts for audiences as the episode introduced Goku’s Ultra Instinct state to the world. Tonight’s episode added onto the transforming as it revealed the Saiyan’s mastered Ultra Instinct transformation during his on-going fight with Jiren.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

