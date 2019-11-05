Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure Tour to Begin U.S. Dates Soon

The music of Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, and Dragon Ball Super has always been a key part of the franchise’s success. Whether it was the English or Japanese versions of the soundtrack, the hard hitting action of the long running anime series has had the perfect musical beats to back up the insanely fast battles happening on screen. Keeping this in mind, it was only a matter of time before the music of the Akira Toriyama series was honored in a live setting. The Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure is looking to do just that and has announced when it will be coming to the US!

Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure shared the news via their Official Instagram Account that the upcoming United States tour would be beginning next year, 2020, in March that promises to bring some of the franchise’s biggest tunes into an orchestral setting:

Videos by ComicBook.com

While we haven’t personally attended one of these concerts, we have managed to see some footage and for the most part, the concerts themselves focus on the original Japanese scores for the Dragon Ball franchise. We would imagine however that because the Symphonic Adventure is coming to the United States, that they would throw in a musical beat or two from the English soundtracks. Regardless, it will certainly be a must attend event for Dragon Ball events!

It can’t be overstated how important the music of Dragon Ball has been to the events taking place within the franchise’s story, as certainly story beats such as Krillin’s death and the emergence of Gohan in his Super Saiyan 2 form wouldn’t have been half as impactful without the series’ amazing knack for musical scores.

What is your favorite song in Dragon Ball’s history? Do you prefer the English or Japanese soundtrack? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings, and is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.