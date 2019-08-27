Dragon Ball Fans Are Choosing Sides: Team Gohan or Team Cell?

Dragon Ball Z‘s big mobile game outing, Dokkan Battle, will soon be launching a special event celebrating crossing the massive 300 million downloads milestone. As part of this celebration will be special new additions featuring a particularly powerful Gohan and Cell. Given the strengths and weaknesses of both of these super rare new additions, it’s been a pretty anticipated double release for fans of the game.

The hype has gone through the roof, and thanks to fans breaking the releases into two teams, now this trend is going viral on Twitter. Fans are choosing sides, and deciding whether or not they’re Team Gohan or Team Cell.

While this argument initially began within the Dokkan Battle community, it’s taken on a whole new life on Twitter as Dragon Ball fans from all over have begun to weigh in on the big choice. Team Gohan has a lot of support from fans given what he did in the original series, but Team Cell has gained more notoriety within the Dokkan Battle community for having less restrictions during gameplay.

Also, just Cell’s pure coolness factor has been a major boon to his popularity in this argument. But Team Gohan supporters are right there to support one of Gohan’s most memorable moments in the entire franchise. Read on to see what fans are saying about this big argument, and let us know what side you fall on in the comments!

Are you #TeamGohan or #TeamCell?

Definitely Building Up the Dokkan Battle Excitement!

Excited for the #DokkanBattle 300M Download Celebration?! Let everyone know what you are reprenting using #TeamGohan or #TeamCell! Tweet using the hashtag that you want to represent NOW! Obviously #TeamGohan myself! pic.twitter.com/7tYgJX2E2V — Hydros (@DokkanArt) August 26, 2019

WAAAAAAH???

“As if There Was Any Choice”

You Can Still Pick a Side Even if You Don’t Play!

“Team Gohan for Life”

#TeamGohan for life pic.twitter.com/RDtwp792cS — TheBluewind | 青の風 Sin Of Death, Student of Kermit (@Bluewind179) August 26, 2019

Gohan’s Got a Lot of Restrictions Though…

Even though his restriction is wack im still going for the boi#TeamGohan pic.twitter.com/9Q2HOv43pm — Snayddy (@YaBoiSnayddy) August 26, 2019

Gohan’s Getting Killed on the Timeline

#TeamGohan watching Gohan getting killed on the timeline pic.twitter.com/WbRCL5ZWc6 — Kabuki (@KabukiSage) August 26, 2019

“I See All You Fake Fans…”

The New Cell Seems Kind of Broken…

#teamcell

To this day he’s been my favorite DB villain, and I was gonna pull for him anyway, but after seeing this information, he is BUSTED. Nothing but the best for the perfect man. Here’s hoping my luck can stay strong. Get HYPED!!! pic.twitter.com/QmOOfg3KPJ — Gentapus (@gentapus) August 26, 2019

