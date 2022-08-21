Former Dragon Ball Star Vic Mignogna Loses Appeal in Defamation Suit

It seems an ongoing legal suit involving former Dragon Ball actor Vic Mignogna has come to a close. Not long ago, reports from Texas were released about the outcome of the voice actor's appeal. The appeal was filed shortly after Mignogna lost a defamation case against Funimation and several colleagues at the time after unsettling allegations were made about him. But Texas' Court of Appeals has decided to uphold the original case's verdict.

According to the ruling, Mignogna's appeal has been denied. The appeal court also determined the voice actor owed more money in attorney fees to Monica Rial and Ron Toye. The verdict suggested the initial amount ordered was less than necessary, so the district court involved in the original defamation suit must "redetermine" the awards owed to Rial and Toye.

For those who aren't aware of the situation, the legal battle began well before 2020 as allegations surfaced about Mignogna online. Accounts of unwanted sexual advances and harassment were posted online by fans and industry pros alike including Dragon Ball's own Rial. The public callout led Mignogna to file a defamation suit against specific accusers as well as Funimation following his removal from several projects. The legal suit was made by Mignogna to protect his reputation amid the scandal, but the defamation suit was eventually dismissed.

READ MORE: Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Takes 1st Place at U.S. Box Office with Opening Weekend

After the dismissal, Mignogna was ordered to handle attorney fees for the defendants. These were compounded further by sanctions and contingency fees, leaving the voice actor on the hook for more than $500,000 USD. Now, that total will surely increase as the Court of Appeals has found the original ruling lacking. Once news of the appeal's loss was made public, Mignogna took to social media to maintain his innocence. No further statements have been made about the legal battle since.

What do you think about this latest legal update? Let us know in the comments section below. Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT – ANN