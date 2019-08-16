This Dragon Ball Website Will Tell Fans Their Power Level

When Dragon Ball Z first began, it not just introduced Goku’s brother Raditz and the idea of Saiyans, but it also measured the abilities and overall strength of fighters via their “power levels”. The scouters, that were standard issue for Freeza’s despotic space force, allowed fighters’ power levels to be measured and delivered to the individual wearers. While these were initially measured somewhat frequently early on in the franchise, eventually, power levels fell to the wayside as everyone became more and more powerful. This doesn’t mean that you can’t figure out your own level though!

Twitter User Toshio916 shared this website that delivers your power level after filling out some information, and with a little luck, maybe you’ll be able to be rated as stronger than a “farmer with a shotgun”:

Videos by ComicBook.com

When Dragon Ball Z first began, the major power levels we were dealing with were around 1500, with Raditz managing to outclass both his brother Goku and Piccolo at the same time. As the series continued, the power of Vegeta and Nappa climbed astronomically past that, and even more so with the enemies to be found under Freeza on Planet Namek. With levels now hitting the tens of thousands and even millions in the case of Freeza, it became evident that scouters simply weren’t going to manage to record what the overall power levels were going to be.

Still, it would be interesting to get a quick idea of what on earth the power levels of characters fighting in Dragon Ball Super would be, as we would imagine that they would have to be in the billions at this point, if not even more so with the likes of Ultra Instinct Goku and Jiren. While not exactly practical, power levels did give audiences a good idea of what they were dealing with whenever they would encounter new villains or heroes across the board.

What is your power level? Would you like to see the Dragon Ball franchise dive back into the idea of power levels as the franchise moves forward? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Power Levels!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.