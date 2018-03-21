‘Shonen Jump’ Editor Reveals Why Super Saiyans Go Blond

When you think of Super Saiyan Goku, you have to think big. The guys gets a big power boost, big muscles, and even bigger hair when he takes on the form. You cannot think of the transformation without nodding to the hero’s glowing hairdo, and many still wonder why it turns blond.

Well, you don’t have to guess about the makeover any more. The editor-in-chief of Weekly Shonen Jump has set the record straight for those of you who aren’t in the know.

Recently, Hiroyuki Nakano made an appearance on Fuji TV. The executive did an interview with Nonstop!, and the editor opened up about the origins of the Super Saiyan makeover (via ANN).

According to Nakano, Akira Toriyama made Super Saiyans blond in a bid to cut out work. The creator behind Dragon Ball wanted to lessen the labor required to draw characters, and inking in their black hair was rather time consuming. Toriyama said yellow hair made drawing go faster since blond hair isn’t colored in the black-and-white manga. The man’s assistants had no complaints, so the decision was solidified.

The editor-in-chief stressed how important every minute is when it comes to drawing manga. Weekly Shonen Jump is notoriously strict with its deadlines, leaving artists to scramble as their series get more popular. For guys like Toriyama, each second must be accounted for, and the choice to make Super Saiyans blond helped him out. As Nakano put it, the decision lets creators “spend time on story and drawing cool pictures.”

Lucky for Toriyama, the choice to turn Goku’s hair blond when he went Super Saiyan was a genius one. Fans have come to adore the flashy look since its debut, and Toriyama has had little reason to fret over his decision. After the hit debut of the Super Saiyan form, Dragon Ball has gone on to introduce other color-changing looks. These days, Goku can dye his hair blue, pink, or silver on a whim — and his illustrators no doubt prefer the hero when he is as colorful as a rainbow.

