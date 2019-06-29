Dragon Ball World Tour 2019 Releases First Promo

Are you ready to meet with Dragon Ball up close and in person? Well, it’s not quite possible to visit Planet Namek on a whim, but there is a way fans worldwide can connect with the anime this year. After all, the teams behind the franchise are hosting a special world tour this year, and the event’s first trailer has gone live.

Not long ago, the first trailer for the Dragon Ball World Adventure Tour went live. As you can see above, the clip is filled with exciting updates, and it confirms the anime’s first-ever North American tour from last year will be going global in 2019.

The trailer kicks off in San Diego, California where the tour will start. The event will begin at San Diego Comic-Con before moving to places like China and even Japan.

Before the reel wraps, it confirms there will be several event exclusives sold at the tour thanks to S.H. Figuarts. Son Goku (Kid) will be sold as well as Ultimate Son Gohan. Super Saiyan Rose Goku Black will continue the list alongside a special Golden Freeza figure, and the list tops off with Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta from the anime’s most recent movie.

If you are hoping to nab one of these figures, then you will need to visit one of the tour’s global stops this year. You can check out the full list of destinations below:

San Diego, United States

Mexico City, Mexico

New York, United States

Colone, Germany

Barcelona, Spain

Shanghai, China

Hong Kong

Japan

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.