‘Dragon Ball’ Just Shaded Future Trunks With A Yamcha Meme

Any Dragon Ball fan knows it’s less-than-polite to say someone is like Yamcha. The fighter may have been one of Goku’s allies way back when, but Yamcha has become best-known for lagging behind his comrades since. So, fans were pretty shocked to see Future Trunks compared to the fighter recently.

Over in Japan, Shonen Jump held its annual Jump Victory Carnival, and the event was commemorated by a special booklet. Those lucky enough to attend the event scored one of the manga specials, and it housed an interesting Dragon Ball gag story within its pages.

Videos by ComicBook.com

I legit fell over when I was shown this page. pic.twitter.com/TsnKw250SF — Meri: Trunks no Miko (@TempleOTrunks) August 28, 2017

As you can see below, Future Trunks made an appearance in a Dragon Ball one-off, and it left him in a familiar position. The story may be penned in Japanese, but fans can gather what happens from pictures. Future Trunks meets up with his father Vegeta during the ‘Saiyan’ saga of Dragon Ball Z. The elder is not impressed by Trunks, and Nappa is all too glad to send some Saibamen his way.

And, sadly, the little rascals get a hold of Future Trunks. The next panel shows the half-Saiyan lying in a cater presumably dead after one of the creatures latch onto him.

If the scenario sounds familiar, it’s because it is. Dragon Ball Z famously killed off Yamcha in the ‘Saiyan’ saga when the Z-Fighters went up against Nappa. The villain sent one of his Saibamen to take care of Yamcha, and the creature self-destructed while in the guy’s hands. Yamcha died from the attack, leaving his body perfectly positioned in a crater made by the explosion.