‘Dragon Ball’ Artist Shares Hilarious Take on Yamcha, Tien Fusion

The Dragon Ball franchise has seen all kinds of wild canon and non-canon adventures over its long tenure, and due its branching out into spin-offs, anime, movies, and video games, there have been all sorts of creations fans have never expected to see. You’d think a fusion between Tien and Yamcha would be much too ridiculous to exist, but that fusion has actually been a part of the franchise for quite a while.

Dragon Ball: That Time I Got Reincarnated as Yamcha artist dragongarowLEE shared his hilarious take on this famous Yamcha and Tien fusion, and you can check out his new sketch below.

Dubbed as “Tiencha,” this fusion between the two characters was actually a secret character in Dragon Ball Z Budokai 2. The 2003 game had an unlockable skill you could equip to either Tien or Yamcha, and the two would fuse if you matched the right selection of buttons. Tiencha was only one of the made-up fusions in the game, but was such a strong and hilarious idea that it’s stuck around and made later game appearances in Dokkan Battle and Dragon Ball Fusions.

If there’s any artist who understands and has an unmatched love for Yamcha, it’s dragongarowLEE. His formerly fan-made, but now licensed by Viz Media, Yamcha side story has a fan dying and then waking up in Yamcha’s body. Using his knowledge of the series, the fan eventually turns Yamcha into the strongest warrior of the Dragon Ball universe. Suffice to say that fans would not mind exploring more of Tiencha under his eye.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly will be releasing on Blu-ray and DVD on April 16.

