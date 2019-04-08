‘Dragon Ball Z’ Fans Are Worried About the 30th Anniversary Collector’s Edition Set

Funimation will soon be releasing a special collector’s edition of Dragon Ball Z for the series’ 30th Anniversary that collects the entire series on Blu-ray in the series’ original 4:3 aspect ratio. Under normal circumstances this would be a great release for fans to look forward to, but the upcoming collection has been in the center of a pretty heated controversy ever since it was announced.

When the special collector’s edition was announced, Funimation revealed they needed 2,500 (now 3,000) confirmed pre-orders before they could even produce the set. Fans were worried from that point, but were even more so worried when Funimation revealed a special teaser for the collection.

The teaser for the 30th Anniversary Collector’s Edition set has sparked both debate and outright criticism from fans as they claim the collection is releasing a worse version of the popular series than previous home video releases. Noting everything from how the restored video is presented, to color saturation, fans have had a lot to say about the upcoming release.

Read on to see what fans are concerned about the upcoming Dragon Ball Z 30th Anniversary Collector’s Edition Blu-ray set, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly will be releasing on Blu-ray and DVD on April 16.

“Are You Serious?”

Funimation, are you fucking serious?! It’s literally the garbage season sets but 4:3. Watercolour smeary trash. Holy shit, if this trailer is genuinely representative, then I have never seen a company miss the point this fucking hard. https://t.co/V8dUfF6RwR — Ajay (@AnimeAjay) April 5, 2019

“911, What’s Your Emergency?”

‘911, what’s your emergency?’



Twitter: ‘30th Anniversary Dragon Ball Z set’ pic.twitter.com/H94SgN1zUc — ✨Maria MsDBZbabe✨ (@MsDBZbabe) April 5, 2019

“Great Disappointment”

It’s with great disappointment, that I cannot support or condone the release of this box set for Dragon Ball Z’s 30th Anniversary.

> Dragon Ball Z deserves better.

> Dragon Ball Z fans deserve better.

> Toriyama’s legacy deserves better.#DragonBall #DragonBallZ #DBZ30th https://t.co/vWXsdOhRCJ — KeywordEnigma (@KeywordEnigma) April 6, 2019

Well…

Dragon Ball Z 30th Anniversary Collection Boxset pic.twitter.com/H0uSjnCdku — Hikaru Rider (@HikaruRider1) April 5, 2019

“Do Not Support Bad Products or Bad Behavior”

My point is this – Please do not buy this 30th Anniversary Dragon Ball Z set.



Do not support bad products or bad behavior. — ＫＥＮ (@DetectiveX) April 5, 2019

“Let’s Hope it’s Not Final”

The Packing looks great but the video in trailer looks rough 🤔 lets hope it’s not final LOL. https://t.co/rxr3QjmBXa#anime #DragonBallZ — BDUBTheAnimeMaster (@BDUBAnimeMaster) April 5, 2019

“Always Lookin’ Out for My Finances”

Looks like I can save myself from buying an expensive turd.

Thanks, Funimation. Always lookin’ out for my finances.https://t.co/4pWYSok5dD — TDC (@DBReduxTDC) April 5, 2019

“Super Disappointing”

https://t.co/umeBIuwlLw Ugh, looks like they’re just using the recent smeary season set masters, just not cropping them to 16:9. The sad thing is, they showed us they can do a great release with the level sets… so this is super disappointing. — Brady Hartel (@ashuraou) April 5, 2019

“Beyond Cursed”