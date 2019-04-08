Anime

‘Dragon Ball Z’ Fans Are Worried About the 30th Anniversary Collector’s Edition Set

Funimation will soon be releasing a special collector’s edition of Dragon Ball Z for the series’ 30th Anniversary that collects the entire series on Blu-ray in the series’ original 4:3 aspect ratio. Under normal circumstances this would be a great release for fans to look forward to, but the upcoming collection has been in the center of a pretty heated controversy ever since it was announced.

When the special collector’s edition was announced, Funimation revealed they needed 2,500 (now 3,000) confirmed pre-orders before they could even produce the set. Fans were worried from that point, but were even more so worried when Funimation revealed a special teaser for the collection.

The teaser for the 30th Anniversary Collector’s Edition set has sparked both debate and outright criticism from fans as they claim the collection is releasing a worse version of the popular series than previous home video releases. Noting everything from how the restored video is presented, to color saturation, fans have had a lot to say about the upcoming release.

Read on to see what fans are concerned about the upcoming Dragon Ball Z 30th Anniversary Collector’s Edition Blu-ray set, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

