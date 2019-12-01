Dragon Ball Super Shows Off Sick Anta Shoe Collection

If you are in the market for some Dragon Ball sneakers, then it seems one company is ready to help you out. Not too long ago, brands like Adidas made headlines for their anime shoes, but ANTA is ready to steal that spotlight now. After all, the brand has given fans a look at its Dragon Ball Super collection, and the Internet is geeking out over the sleek picks.

Over on Twitter, the ANTA x Dragon Ball Super line made its debut. A slew of photos were posted to social media showing off ANTA’s collaboration with Toei Animation. The brand has designed apparel as well as shoes for Dragon Ball Super, and fans are loving the kicks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, it is just a matter of which shoes you will try to pick up from this limited collection…

As you can see above, the shoes focus on some very familiar characters. Goku gets his own high-top shoes which use his usual colors. The orange-and-blue shoes pay homage to Goku’s Gi, and they feature some familiar iconography on their black accents. Oh, and if that all wasn’t good enough, there will be an exclusive Ultra Instinct Goku sneaker available in the near future.

Given the focus on Dragon Ball Super, fans knew the anime’s original Super Saiyan forms would get included in this line. As such, Super Saiyan Blue Goku gets his own kicks, but that is not all! The shoes also include Kaio-ken to make things even spicier.

As for the other shoes available, there are picks for Vegeta’s classic look as well as his grey armor. Freeza also got their own shoes to gloat over. The villain has three pairs available to represent his first form, final form, and Golden Freeza form.

Do you like any of these kicks so far…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is releasing new chapters of the manga at a monthly rate that can be read entirely for free through the Shonen Jump digital library, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Fans in Japan are also able to enjoy fresh non-canon adventures from the franchises with new episodes of Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series.