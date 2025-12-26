Dragon Ball Z’s Biggest Fan Project is Here (And It’s Definitely Worth Your Attention)

Play video

Next month, Dragon Ball is preparing to reveal quite a bit about its future thanks to the event dubbed “Dragon Ball Genki Dama Festival.” While details about what will be revealed remain a mystery, there have been plenty of rumors circulating online regarding what might lie in wait for Son Goku and company. Ironically enough, a major fan project has made its way online to close out 2025 before the upcoming festival arrives, offering fans a new way to check out some of the Z-Fighters biggest moments. Trust us when we say that you’ve never seen the shonen anime adaptation like this.

The fan organization known as Seed of Might has “color corrected” the entirety of the Dragon Ball Z anime, offering all two hundred and ninety-one episodes for anime fans. Here’s how they describe the changes made into the new iteration of the series, “A complete comprehensive color-correction for the entire series, including shot-by-shot white balancing of every single episode, global hue shifts, skin tone fixes, de-bleaching, and more.” The remaster also includes the Saban/Ocean English Dub of the series, which eventually transitioned to the Funimation dub that many have come to know. You can check out more details about the project and how to check out the remaster below.

With a smile that's Ultra-Z, even today is ai-yai-yai-yai-yai… SPARKING!



[SoM] Dragon Ball Z – COMPLETE (001-291) – Color Corrected Dragon Box Merge [480p][x264]



aHR0cHM6Ly9ueWFhLnNpL3ZpZXcvMjA1Nzc1MQ== pic.twitter.com/3cq42oCkeD — Seed of Might (@seedofmight) December 25, 2025

Dragon Ball’s Future Remake?

One of the biggest rumors that has been circulating online has been the idea that a Dragon Ball Super remake is on the way, but to date, nothing has been confirmed. As mentioned earlier in this very article, next month’s Genki Dama Festival might give us an idea as to whether this rumor turns out to be true. In the recent Dragon Ball Super movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, Toei Animation remade several scenes from the original Dragon Ball anime and Dragon Ball Z, showing what a potential remake could look like.

As for potential other surprises that could take place during January’s Dragon Ball-centric event, the return of Dragon Ball Super’s manga is an announcement that fans have been waiting for. The end of the Granolah The Survivor Arc saw Frieza return with a new, all-powerful transformation, showing that the Z-Fighters had a familiar combatant to overtake. Following the tragic passing of creator Akira Toriyama, fans have wondered if the manga would ever make a comeback with artist Toyotaro at the helm.

2025 might not have announced a remake or confirmed that the manga would return, but it was a big year for Dragon Ball all the same. Dragon Ball Daima brought its first season to a close, ending the Z-Fighters’ adventure in the Demon Realm. With this side story making Super Saiyan 4 canon, giving Vegeta Super Saiyan 3, and introducing quite a few new elements to the Z-Fighters’ universe. A second season hasn’t been confirmed, though it would certainly be welcome for many anime fans.

