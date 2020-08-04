Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Takes A Trip To The Future With Fem Trunks

✖

Dragon Ball Z started the Android Saga off with a bang when it introduced the future son of Vegeta and Bulma in Trunks, the sword wielding Saiyan that was able to cut Freeza in half, and one fan has given the Z Fighter a unique makeover with some outstanding cosplay! Though future plans for Future Trunks remain up in the air as it stands in the world of Dragon Ball Super, following his appearance in the Goku Black arc of the main series, we're sure to see him appear somewhere down the line considering his popularity among fans!

Though Dragon Ball Super's Moro Arc that is currently running through the manga hasn't featured Future Trunks in any capacity, he is currently appearing as a member of the Time Patrol in the spin off series of Super Dragon Ball Heroes. While not necessarily the Trunks we know, this version of the son of Vegeta has gained some insane strength, having the ability to not only become a Super Saiyan 3, but becoming the first Saiyan in his world to achieve the power of the Super Saiyan God. With this Trunks helping our Z Fighters battle against the mad scientist Fu and the resurrected Janemba, it's clear that the heroes will need all the help they can get.

Instagram Cosplayer PortiaDoesStyle shared this impressive take on Future Trunks from the Dragon Ball Z series, capturing the aesthetic of the warrior from the future who lost so much thanks in part to the arrival of Dr. Gero's creations in Android 17 and 18:

At the end of the Goku Black arc of Dragon Ball Super, both Trunks and Mai from the future had their world destroyed, forced to travel to a future that was like their own world, but was entirely different. Should Trunks return, it will be interesting to see how he has changed thanks in part to being a part of a new world.

