Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Taps Into Goku's Inner Samurai

Goku has, for the most part, remained in his trusty orange gi for the vast majority of Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super seeing the Z-Fighter sport it in battles against villainous aliens and demi-gods across the universe. Now, one cosplayer has attempted to give Son Goku a brand new look that takes the traditional aesthetics of the Saiyan warrior and merges them with a samurai aesthetic that certainly appears to be an upgrade from what we've come to know.

Currently, Goku is learning more about his father in the manga's current arc, Granolah The Survivor Arc, with the latest chapter of the franchise focusing on the battle between Bardock and Gas which took place before the Planet Vegeta was destroyed and Son was jettisoned to the planet Earth. As Gas has now become the strongest being in the universe thanks to using the power of the dragon balls on Planet Cereal, Goku has little time to waste in figuring out if his dad's past fight can assist him in taking down the all-powerful member of the Heeters.

Instagram Cosplayer Taryn_Cosplay shared this brand new take on Son Goku, giving the Saiyan a far more detailed look that definitely seems to use a more samurai aesthetic while retaining the overall look of the main fighter of Dragon Ball Z:

The next major chapter of Dragon Ball Super's anime is set to arrive in Japan this summer with Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, a movie that will see Goku off-world, training alongside Vegeta and Broly. With the main two Saiyans not on the planet Earth for this new adventure, Gohan and Piccolo are set to take on the new incarnation of the Red Ribbon Army and the two new androids that are the creations of Dr. Hedo.

