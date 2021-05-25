Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Unleashes Disturbingly Realistic Babidi

✖

While the final major arc of the Dragon Ball Z series focused on the pink powerhouse known as Majin Buu, the insane threat wouldn't have been released from his prison if not for the sorcery of the pint-sized wizard known as Babidi, and one fan of the Akira Toriyama franchise has created an insanely realistic take on the villain. Though Babidi would eventually be done in by the creation of his ancestor Bibidi, the sorcerer would do his best to bring about the downfall of the universe by using the power of Majin Buu as his own.

Babidi was torn in half by Piccolo during the battle between Buu and Majin Vegeta, unable to hold back the insane power of the Namekian at the time, even with the many magic tricks he held up his sleeve. Though he was saved by Majin Buu himself, he eventually found himself on the receiving end of one of Buu's temper tantrums, with the pint-sized wizard dying as a result and no longer playing a role within Dragon Ball Z. Though we've seen plenty of villains return to the franchise following their demise, including the likes of Freeza and even Kid Buu, though he was reincarnated into the young warrior named Uub, Babidi definitely doesn't seem as if he'll be coming back any time soon.

Instagram Cosplayer "It Looks Like Killed" shared this insane Cosplay bringing Babidi to life, with a Cosplay that is in fact a "mask" rather than a full costume, allowing the Cosplayer to retain the tiny stature of the sorcerer who was instrumental in bringing Majin Buu back to life:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justyna (Sosenka) (@itlookslikekilled)

Though Babidi has yet to return to the Shonen franchise of Dragon Ball, Majin Buu has continued to play a big role in the series created by Akira Toriyama. Buu himself had a big role to play during the Moro Arc, with the past of the Kaioshins tying into that of the horned villain known as Moro and having big implications for the personality and appearance of Majin Buu during this storyline. Though Buu hasn't had a role to play in the latest story of the manga, Granolah The Survivor Arc, we doubt that we've seen the last of the pink brawler.

What do you think of this disturbingly realistic Cosplay? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, ad the world of Dragon Ball.