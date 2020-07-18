Dragon Ball Cosplay Sees Fem Gohan Go Super Saiyan

One of the defining moments of the Dragon Ball Z series remains the energetic moment that saw Goku's son, Gohan, attaining the level of Super Saiyan 2 while fighting the biological nightmare created by Dr. Gero known as Cell, and fans continue to remember that moment with one fan going so far as to cosplay the Saiyan warrior from this time. Following his exit of the Hyperbolic Time Chamber, Gohan appeared having mastered the Super Saiyan form and was given an outift that more closely resembled his mentor Piccolo's, showing how much he had grown during his training!

Gohan has worn a number of different outfits throughout his days, with his usual gi being the same of his father Goku's, though Dragon Ball Super has recently seen him once again taking on the same outfit as Piccolo, at least in so much as during his appearances in the manga. In the current arc of the Dragon Ball Super manga, Gohan has teamed up with his teacher Piccolo in the Z Fighters' fight against the energy absorbing sorcerer known as Moro, utilizing not only his insane power level in a bid to claim victory, but also everything that he has learned during his life from both the Namekian and his Saiyan father.

Instagram Cosplayer Magical Shota Boy shared this impressive Cosplay that gives Son Gohan a familiar, albeit completely new, take on his aesthetic during the Cell Games, following his training with his father in the Hyperbolic Time Chamber on Kami's Lookout:

