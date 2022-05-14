Dragon Ball Z Fan Imagines Perfect Role For John Cena

✖

The world of Dragon Ball has introduced plenty of colorful villains over the decades of its story, with Dragon Ball Z seeing its fair share of wild antagonists that were introduced outside of the main three evil-doers of the series: Frieza, Cell, and Majin Buu. With John Cena recently making waves, thanks to stepping into the shoes of DC Comics' Peacemaker in both the film, The Suicide Squad, and the self-titled television series on HBO Max, one fan has seemingly discovered the perfect role for the former superstar wrestler that would fit him right in with the Ginyu Force.

While there hasn't been any word on the Shonen franchise of Dragon Ball getting a live-action adaptation in the future, there are plenty of popular anime series that are set to hit both the small and silver screens with new live-action takes. Anime franchises such as Fullmetal Alchemist, One Piece, Yu Yu Hakusho, and Mobile Suit: Gundam are just a few anime that are set to receive live-action adaptations in the future. Unfortunately, Dragon Ball doesn't have a great track record when it comes to bringing the Z-Fighters into the world of live-action with the biggest example being Dragon Ball Evolution, a movie that received such backlash from fans that the writer apologized for the film.

Twitter User Alan Dokkan3 shared this hilarious artwork from artist Samuka Arts which imagines the perfect role for John Cena, slapping him into the warrior armor of Recoome from the Ginyu Force, showing how the former wrestler might be able to fit right into a potential live-action adaptation of the Frieza Saga in Dragon Ball Z:

“Ginyu is the best TUR!”



“No Goku/Gohan are the best TUR!”



John Cena as Recoome: pic.twitter.com/VhI3cK96Yq — Alan (@Alandokkan3) May 12, 2022

The Ginyu Force hasn't returned to life in full since their deaths on the Planet Namek in Dragon Ball Z, but Captain Ginyu did make a surprising return during the Resurrection of F arc in Dragon Ball Super, claiming one of the bodies of one of Frieza's strongest men. While the Ginyu Force might not be making a comeback any time soon, their style has certainly found its place within Gohan and his heroic alter-ego, Great Saiyaman, as the son of Goku will throw out some ridiculous poses when protecting a city's streets.

Do you think John Cena would make the perfect Recoome? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.