Dragon Ball Z Fan Honors First Car with Classy Easter Egg

If you ask Dragon Ball Z fans what the funniest episode of the series is, nine times out of ten, they’ll answer with the “driving episode”. In said episode, Chi-Chi makes both Goku and Piccolo attempt to get their driving licenses in the three years leading up to their first encounter with the Androids. Though the end of the episode doesn’t give the two Z Fighters their licenses, the episode still remains a classic and one fan decided to honor the series with a big easter egg on their first car!

Reddit User SterlingSilverBullet shared the first truck that has a big decal of Capsule Corps on the front of the hood, the company that is owned by Bulma Briefs which creates a number of capsules that allow the citizens of the Dragon Ball franchise to put any object they want inside them:

Dragon Ball mostly focuses on the action when it comes to energy brawls between Saiyans, humans, and aliens though the series has created some of the funniest episodes in anime history. Not just the driving episode, Dragon Ball Super also had an installment that focused on the Z Fighters being wrapped into a battle between the gods wherein the method used to declare a winner was baseball! Of course, Yamcha, having already had a career in baseball, was one of the leaders of the pack and made for an amazing episode that may not have been canon, but was hysterical all the same.

Perhaps one day, both Piccolo and Goku will revisit the driving course to retake their test and attempt to get their licenses! Most of the Z Fighters don’t have their licenses anyway so they can all be wrangled into their exploits!

