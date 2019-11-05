Dragon Ball Z Fan Shares Their Unbelievably Good Trunks Tattoo

One of the most popular characters in the Dragon Ball franchise is hands down Trunks, specifically the version that comes from a far off future that sees the world ravaged by Androids and evil versions of Goku. Though the younger Trunks has managed to make a name for himself by learning to fuse with his best buddy Goten to create the hilarious, yet insanely powerful, Gotenks, he still pales in popularity with his older self. Now, one fan has decided to show their love of the Dragon Ball Z character permanently by getting an amazing tattoo that brings the sword wielding Saiyan to life.

Reddit User CatapultedCarcass shared their amazing tattoo that shows off the Dragon Ball Z ink fashioned after the version of future Trunks, Saiyan armor and all, who had just completed his training within the “Hyperbolic Time Chamber”, giving himself a huge power up in the lead up to the Cell Games:

As we all know, Future Trunks wasn’t limited to the Dragon Ball Z series, as he returned to fight the terrible threat in the form of Goku Black in its sequel franchise, Dragon Ball Super. During this story arc, Trunks didn’t achieve Super Saiyan Blue or Super Saiyan God forms, but rather, managed to find a transformation all his own that allowed him to fight toe to toe with Goku Black and the evil Kaioshin, Zamasu. Ultimately, it took the combined efforts of Goku, Vegeta, and Trunks to bring down the future threat.

Trunks, following Goku Black’s defeat, returned to an unsure future that was drastically changed thanks to his efforts. For with the future altered, a new version of Trunks lived in it and the Trunks we knew was going back to a timeline that was no longer his own. Whether or not Future Trunks will return to the series is anyone’s guess, though based on his continued popularity, we wouldn’t bet money against it.

What do you think of this fantastic Dragon Ball Z tattoo?

