Dragon Ball Z Fans Transform Child Into Vegeta For Unbelievable Birthday Party

The Prince of the Saiyans might not always be winning the battles that he finds himself in throughout the Shonen series of Dragon Ball, but he remains one of the most popular Z Fighters to be introduced in the sequel series of Dragon Ball Z. While he has left his days of eradicating planets without a thought behind him, instead now seeking to protect the Earth while increasing his power level, one family has decided to re-visit the early days of the Saiyan Saga by having their offspring wear the armor of none other than Vegeta.

Vegeta can never quite seem to catch a break in the sequel series of Dragon Ball Super, with both the Moro and Granolah Arcs giving him plenty of power, but having him fall before the strong enemies he encounters with the malicious sorcerer and intergalactic bounty hunter respectively. While the Saiyan Prince has both new techniques learned from the Planet Yardrat such as Instant Transmission and Forced Spirit Fission, it seems as though Son Goku is continuing to claim victory in these Super battles. With Dragon Ball Super set to reveal more information about the upcoming film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, it will be interesting to see if the movie will have a role for the Prince of the Saiyans.

Twitter User Emejo Taqt shared this adorable birthday party for the young member of the family, who is carted to the extravaganza via the patented Saiyan ship that Vegeta, Nappa, Raditz, and other warriors under the employ of Freeza would find themselves in when traveling around the galaxy:

Currently, in the pages of the manga, Vegeta has revealed the transformation known as Ultra Ego, unleashing the power following some serious training under the god of destruction Beerus. While his latest power-up has done little in delivering the final blow to Granolah, the intergalactic bounty hunter with an ax to grind against the Saiyan race, it seems as though their life or death battle might have been brought to an end thanks in part to a giant revelation that was laid at their feet by the Namekian Monaito.

What do you think of this adorable Dragon Ball Z birthday party? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.