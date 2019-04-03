‘Dragon Ball Z’ Reveals Adorable Freeza PC Plush

Dragon Ball Z has all kinds of merchandise out there, and it is fair to say there are some weird collectibles out there. Over the years, fans have been gifted everything from niche figure to dinnerware, but it seems one villain is breaking the mold.

So, if you ever wanted to work with Freeza, then there is a way you can bring the space tyrant to work.

Over on Natalie, the Japanese site informed fans a special cushion of Freeza has been made. The PC plush is meant to help fans keep good posture while they type. The doll also comes with armrests, but that isn’t even the best part.

What would that be? It is the little business suit Freeza is wearing. How can you not love that?

According to the reports, this PC plush stands at 45cm tall. Its armrest also comes with various Ginyu Force accessories, Premium Bandai will be selling the plush, and reservations are being accepted abroad now. The item is slated to ship out in August, so fans can try to line up some international shipping services if this item ends up being a must-have for them. Just, be aware. The doll will cost just over 5600 yen, so a little more than $50 USD.

