Where to Get Dragon Ball’s SDCC 2019 Exclusive Gotenks Ghost Funko

There are dozens of Dragon Ball collectibles out there, and fans have spent billions on them over the years. Funko only made that addiction worse when the company began licensing Dragon Ball figures, and it seems the brand riled up fans in a big way as of late.

After all, Funko went live with another SDCC exclusive figure, and fans are doing all they can to get their hands on the special Gotenks Funko in the convention’s wake.

For those unaware, Dragon Ball put out another exclusive SDCC Funko vinyl figure. While last year paid homage to Broly, Gotenks came into focus for 2019. Funko made an exclusive figure for Gotenks, but there is a way to get the figure outside of SDCC.

The Gotenks (Super Ghost Kamikaze Attack) figure might have debuted in San Diego, but Box Lunch has the exclusive ability to sell the figure in stores. You can check out the figure’s product page here, but it should come as little surprise the figure is out of stock. There is always a chance Box Lunch will restock which would be ideal for collectors as the store sells the Gotenks vinyl for $15.

If you are willing to pay more, you can nab this Gotenks figure’s SDCC box on sites like eBay. You can buy the figure for anywhere from $75 to nearly $100 from secondhand retailers. Only time will tell how the market’s pricing of the Funko swings as SDCC 2020 nears with its own exclusive buys, so all you collectors better keep a sharp eye out for Gotenks as the year moves forward. And if all else fails, Box Lunch will be putting up another exclusive twin-pack of Funko figures for sale shortly… and they feature two favorite failed Fusion fighters!

So, are you going to try and add this Dragon Ball figure to your collection? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

