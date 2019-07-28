Upcoming Dragon Ball Box May Introduce New Future Trunks Funko Figures

Dragon Ball has way more merchandise out than it knows what to do with. Over the decades, the iconic franchise has pushed out everything from birthday supplies to life-size Saiyan statues. And thanks to an upcoming grab bag, fans will be able to pick up some new swag for Future Trunks.

Taking to social media, an account called Funko POP Hunters hit up fans to talk about a new Dragon Ball blind grab. Hot Topic will begin selling a Funko grab bag this August featuring a few mystery gifts, but some early releases have given fans a heads up about the mystery.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And for once, there is not much Goku in sight. Apparently, this special box is way more about Vegeta’s brood than anyone else.

Here’s a look at the contents of the DBZ box and a better look at Papa Emeritus II pic.twitter.com/GFQjhjoVg3 — Funko POP Hunters (@FunkoPopHunters) July 25, 2019

As you can see above, the box reportedly houses two Funko Pop figures of Future Trunks. The hero’s lilac hair is hard to mistake, and he is seen floating upon a clear pedestal. Dressed in a set of traditional Saiyan armor, Future Trunks looks fierce in these photos. It appears one figure is a basic one while the other to the right is a metallic variant. So if you are a big fan of all things Trunks, this box will be a must-have.

Of course, there is more to this box than meets the eye. The mystery buy has a few other items hidden within like a blow-up Dragon Ball and a pair of Master Roshi’s sunglasses. A Funko keychain of Goku is also included for good measure before the whole box tops off with a special Shenron pin.

At this time, this Dragon Ball box is not yet for sale at Hot Topic, but online chatter suggests it will go live in August. This is not the first time Hot Topic has had its own franchise-specific Funko boxes in the past though. Lilo & Stitch had a popular box go live not too long ago, and the store is well-known for pursuing exclusive Pop sales to keep its thriving pop culture interests lively.

So, would you like to bring these Dragon Ball figures to your collection? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.