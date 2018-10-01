New Funko Leak Reveals Some Much-Wanted ‘Dragon Ball’ Pops

Dragon Ball Funko toys are some of the most sought after collectibles by fans, and soon more will be joining the collection meaning fans will have to hunt down these much-anticipated releases.

A new leak teases some upcoming additions fans will surely love indicating a Super Saiyan 3 Goku and more are on the way.

As spotted by @Serlentpops on Instagram, GameStop will soon be getting several new exclusives and new additions to the line have gotten fans talking. New listings include a special Dragon Ball two-pack for Goku and Bulma, an exclusive Goku Ultra Instinct (which fans theorize is the incomplete black-haired version as the mastered silver hair one has already been revealed), and Super Saiyan 3 Goku.

The listings that have fans guessing, however, are the ones that have already had releases so fans are wondering if that means new designs for the Krillin, Piccolo, Gohan (exclusive to GameStop), and Perfect Form Cell. If these characters do get a new mold, it would make a ton of sense given how many looks they have had over the franchise. Though the questionable addition is Perfect Cell, whose design probably would not change that much.

Though there’s no confirmation is these other listings are new, the new October and November release dates for them could signify either a re-release or a new one. Either way, each of these will be sought after for many collections.

