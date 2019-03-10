Genderbent ‘Dragon Ball’ Cosplay Puts Impressive New Spin on Future Trunks

Dragon Ball is full of memorable moments throughout the duration of its run, but one of the most fondly remembered character introductions is when Future Trunks made his debut during the series’ Android arc.

The character has made such a strong impression that Future Trunks even returned in Dragon Ball Super years later, but how much stronger would his introduction have been if he were another gender? Much, much stronger.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I can’t find hope in the present, but if i change the past can I find hope for the future?” Future Trunks cosplay by me.

Sword by my boo💕

📸:@SolitaDPhoto

.

.

.

.

.

.#DragonBallZ #katsucon #blackwomenincostume #cosplaying pic.twitter.com/MB9Iw6u1jl — 🌟Skyeee✈️ FANIME🌟 (@SkyeSpectrum) March 6, 2019

Cosplay Artist @SkyeSpectrum shared this genderbent take on Future Trunks’ design, and it makes a fiery impression. Proving how strong Future Trunks’ initial outfit was during Dragon Ball Z, @SkyeSpectrum brings it to another level and made fans of the series do a double take with this cosplay.

There’s a reason Future Trunks has made such an impact since his debut. Not only was he the series’ second Super Saiyan revealed in the anime series, his introduction to the series added a whole new level of intrigue to the series’ canon. While Dragon Ball had plenty of fantasy and science fiction influences before the Android arc, Future Trunks and the addition of time travel shook the foundation of the entire franchise.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media.

If you wanted to catch up with the English dub of the series, there’s actually a pretty nifty way to do so. You can currently stream the first 91 episodes of the dub on FunimationNOW, which brings the series from the beginning all the way to when the the universes began gathering their fighters for the Tournament of Power. It’s not too far off from where the Toonami run of the series is at currently.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!