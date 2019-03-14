This ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Art Imagines One Saiyan’s Emotional Happy Ending

Dragon Ball Z isn’t the type of show to dive into some hard angst, but the series’ fans never got the memos. In fact, netizens have long drummed up sad takes on the Super Saiyan franchise, and it seems a new piece of art is taking those goals to a whole new level.

How, you might ask? Well, it involves a little death and a whole lot of motherly love.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Twitter, a fan who goes by Komebeimai shared their take on Dragon Ball Z angst. The artist drew up a sketch featuring Goku and Raditz, but its big emotional play is thanks to Gine.

As you can see above, the drawing has Goku to the left side looking rather confused as he’s jerked forward while Raditz is to the right. The older Saiyan is the definition of standoffish with his crossed arms, but he can’t resist the pull of his mom.

In the center, fans can find Gine standing between her grown sons, and the halo atop her head adds to the emotional reunion. The female Saiyan is dressed as she was on her final day on Planet Vegeta, but she doesn’t seem saddened by her ghostly state. In fact, the heroine looks happy as she holds onto her sons’ burly arms.

The gorgeous drawing has got fans feeling a certain type of sad as they imagine what could have been. Sure, the Saiyan race wasn’t known to be a loving bunch, but Gine did seem to care deeply for her children. This artwork imagines how the family might have been if Gine had gotten her happily ever after, and it seems the only thing missing is a certain Saiyan named Bardock.

So, do you think this scenario could have happened without Freeza? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Aladdin trailer, how the new Joker looks in the Harley Quinn show, a huge Captain Marvel discussion, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!